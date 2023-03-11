Jennifer Aniston is one of the gorgeous divas in Hollywood who doesn’t need an introduction – everybody knows her since her performance in the sitcom Friends as Rachel. Over the years, not only has her acting skills developed, but her taste in fashion has also been enriched, and Jen’s fashion sense is something that all fashion enthusiasts love to discuss. Today, we bring you a throwback photoshoot where Jen looked HAWTY. Scroll below to check it out!

Jennifer is now quite busy as her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2 is all set to release on March 31, 2023. After the trailer was released, Jen’s fans were stunned to see the actress don a lehenga look and flaunt her ‘desi’ side. In the movie, Jen wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga and looked like an Indian princess.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, today we will be talking about this throwback picture where Jennifer Aniston can be seen looking gorgeous as ever in a golden wrap dress with a halter-neck and plunging neckline through which she flashed her cl*avage and midriff. Flaunting her curvaceous figure in the outfit was enough to make head turns at the diva.

Jennifer Aniston enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and admires her style and often shares her pictures on their fan pages. One of her fan pages posted this picture on Twitter. Check out here:

jennifer aniston is THE prettiest pic.twitter.com/d0E2e4k8j0 — court (@jenaniiiston) March 3, 2022

Jennifer Aniston ditched any jewellery to keep the focus on her golden-dipped outfit. For makeup, she opted for a dewy look, including a full coverage foundation, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, defined brows, subtle eyeshadow with lots of mascara and mauve lip shade along with some highlighter. Her shimmery outfit added a touch of glitter to her look. Jen left her hair open in soft waves that were given wings because of the windy backdrop.

Well, Jennifer is the diva whom we have seen over the years giving better fashion content every day. Her last Allure bold photoshoot was enough to prove that Jen is ageing backwards. What do you think of this look? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Oscars 2023: Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Incident Indirectly Mentioned By Jimmy Kimmel, Says “…No Blood Will Be Shed”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News