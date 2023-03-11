The red carpet is the symbol of any star-studded event in showbiz, but Oscars 2023 has some other plans. The Academy Awards is breaking its decades-old tradition by rolling out a champagne-coloured carpet for the first time. While the reason behind the change in colour of the carpet is being discussed, Jimmy Kimmel has a rather-funny reason involving Will Smith’s infamous incident.

The biggest takeaways from Oscars 2022 was Smith planting a slap on comedian Chris Rock’s face after the latter cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness. While it has been a year since the infamous incident occurred, discussions and jokes around it have never stopped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The preparations of Oscars 2023 are currently underway and host Jimmy Kimmel is keeping all updated about them. The upcoming award show will mark the host’s third Oscars gig. Recently, in a clip shared by AP, Kimmel stood outside the Dolby Theatre in LA as he discussed the decision to change the carpet’s colour. In the clip, Kimmel talked about the ongoing discussion if there will be any trouble at the Oscars this year and hoped for none.

He further took a dig at Will Smith’s slap gate incident and joked the champagne colour signifies the award show will not have any bloodshed. Jimmy Kimmel said, “But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.” He added how such a thing can only happen in Hollywood and said, “I’ve never really done play-by-play for carpeting before.”

While there are several theories going on about the carpet’s colour change at Oscars 2023, it is seemingly just a creative change. Lisa Love and Met Gala creative director Raul Avila served as the consultants in the decision and also ensured that the carpet would entirely cover the floor. Moreover, Love mentioned how they wanted to turn the show from a day event into a night one.

For more stories about Oscars 2023, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence S*xily Seducing A 19-Year-Old In ‘No Hard Feelings’ Evoke Very Hard Feelings By Netizens, One Says “If Genders Were Reversed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News