Tom Cruise is one of the Hollywood A-listers who is known for his acting skills, action-packed dramas and his daredevil attitude. However, did you know he was first offered to become Marvel’s Iron Man, but he had turned the offer at that time? Yes, that’s right and well, after that, Robert Downey Jr took up the part, and the rest is history. But does Tom want to play a superhero now that he is in a much better place in his career? Scroll below to read more!

When Tom was offered Iron Man’s role at that time, the Marvel universe didn’t establish in the superhero movie world. However, the first Iron Man film it created a massive buzz around everywhere and grossed $585 million. Then the next two in the trilogy grossed $629 million and $1.2 billion, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Tom Cruise was asked in a 2018 throwback interview with Phase Zero, whether he would like to play a superhero’s character in future, the Top Gun: Maverick actor had replied, “I look at a movie and think, you know, I don’t rule anything out, it’s what’s the story? What’s the character? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is what an audience would like to see me in? What can I learn? What can I contribute? That’s really how I look at things.”

However, when asked about Robert Downey Jr reprising Iron Man’s role, whereas he was first offered for the same, Tom Cruise showered his love for RDJ and had said, “I love Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else playing this role and I think it’s perfect for him.”

In an earlier interview with IGN, Tom Cruise had opened up about why he had turned down the role. He had revealed, “[Marvel Studios] came to me at a certain time and, when I do something, I wanna do it right. If I commit to something, it has to be done in a way that I know it’s gonna be something special. And as it was lining up, it just didn’t feel to me like it was gonna work. I need to be able to make decisions and make the film as great as it can be, it just didn’t go down that road that way.”

Well, Tom’s hesitation is quite reasonable. But we can never imagine Iron Man as anyone other than Robert Downey Jr. What are your thoughts? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse Lights A Ciggy Mid-Podcast & It Irks The Netizens, One Says “She Let Him Smoke A Nasty A** Cigarette”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News