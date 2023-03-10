Cole Sprouse is one of the biggest Disney stars of all time. The actor started his career as a child artist with a hit show ‘The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody’ with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse and became an overnight sensation owing to his cute looks. Cole is currently making headlines for appearing on Alex Cooper’s hit podcast series titled ‘Call Her Daddy’ where the actor spoke about various things, including his breakup with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart without taking her name. But that’s not why he’s trending right now but for the fact that he lights up a cigarette mid-podcast and this has left the netizens irked on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Cole is quite popular among his fans and especially on social media with over 34 million followers on Instagram. His aesthetically pleasing photo-sharing feed features his brilliant photography skills and we love his goofy side.

In a conversation with Alex Cooper on her podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, she asked Cole Sprouse how it was working with Lili Reinhart without taking her name on the show after their breakup. Replying to her, the Riverdale actor said, “It was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other…we’re good friends now, which is awesome. But to be honest, when you’re in a relationship for that long and someone leaves, it’s not like someone’s like ‘what?!’ It’s not a surprise. It was time.”

Watch the conversation here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

Now Cole Sprouse lighting a ciggy mid-podcast didn’t go well with some netizens who were irked by his behaviour on social media. A user on Instagram commented, “Who smokes inside??? Gross.”

Another user commented, “Why are you letting him smoke in your home?”

A third user commented, “The fact that she let him smoke a nasty ass cigarette during this interview was so ugh!!”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Cole Sprouse smoking mid-podcast? Tell us in the space below.

