Nick Jonas enjoys a massive fan following, especially among his female fans. The singer is adored and loved by many. When it comes to making candid conversations, he never shies away from speaking his mind. Be it unapologetically talking about his past relationships to making bold s*x confessions; he has made headlines for his statements in the past. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when the singer confessed that he never had s*x to his own music and revealed he does think about how many people have had s*x to his music.

Nick, who is currently married to desi girl Priyanka Chopra once confessed that he wouldn’t listen to his own songs while making love to his wife, but he finds it flattering to know that people have s*x to his music and they feature on their bedroom.

In an interview with Elle, Nick Jonas once opened up about people using his songs during the s*xual activities and revealed he has never ever had s*x to his own music. He said, “I think about how many people have had s*x to my music. And how many babies have been made to ‘Jealous’? It’s not a good tempo for s*x.” He then joked and said, “They should be naming their babies Nick or Nicole.”

Later another interview, Nick Jonas again talked about fans having s*x to his music and went on to say that it is not something that he will wear as a badge of honour and is indeed little embarrassing for him. In the same interview, the singer also confessed to having an s*x playlist with wifey Priyanka.

For the unversed, before tying the knot with Priyanka Chopra, the singer was linked to many big-wigs from the industry including Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, among others.

