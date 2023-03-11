Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest fans of Christian Bale’s Batman, just like all of us. The Marvel star got a crush on The Dark Knight actor at a very young age when Bale played the character of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego of the Caped Crusader. However, both of them were featured in a 2013 American historical black comedy crime film, American Hustle, directed by David O. Russell.

In the movie, JLaw played the role of the unpredictable wife of Bale’s character. The actress was 23 years old and gave a remarkable performance. Read on ahead to know more about how JLaw described her kiss with Bale and called him ‘Fatman’.

During a conversation at the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts Awards, American Hustle director David O. Russell recalled it wasn’t precisely how Jennifer Lawrence imagined her scene with Christian Bale. He revealed Jlaw said, “I finally get to make out with Christian Bale, and he’s a really fat guy. He’s Fatman, not Batman.”

Christian Bale is known for going through major physical transformations for his character. The Batman actor gained a significant amount of weight and sported a shocking comb-over to play con-man Irving Rosenfeld in the American Hustle. However, comments by Jennifer Lawrence about Bale’s weight surprised the fans, and they called out her for body shaming.

During an ABC News special Walters appearance, Jennifer Lawrence said, “I just think it should be illegal to call somebody fat on TV. Because why is humiliating people funny”. With the statement, she urged the media to be more accountable for portraying positive body images to young women. The statement was given before she commented upon Bale’s weight which gained more eyeballs.

Amidst all the comments, director David O. Russell had confidence in his American Hustle actor. He said, “The shocking thing is that Christian can charm ladies even with the comb-over and the belly because it comes from confidence and heart.”

