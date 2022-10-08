Christian Bale is a celebrated name in Hollywood. Sometimes he came to us as Batman in Dark Knight Trilogy, sometimes he came as Gorr from Thor: Love and Thunder. However, is the actor thinking about retiring from acting anytime soon? Well, read below to know about the scoop!

Bale had started his career in acting since his childhood. Years after years, he has given us some major path breaking roles that have always been with us. On the work front, he can be seen in the movie Amsterdam where he reteamed with David O. Russell.

Now, there have been talks in the town that Christian Bale is thinking about retiring from acting. In an interview with GQ, he said, “More than content: f***ing ecstatic. I’ve always been bent on “When’s this gonna end? This has to end.” I like doing things that have nothing to do with film. And I find myself very happily not playing dress-up, not pretending to be somebody else for long lengths of time.”

However, amidst all this, there have been some speculations about Christian Bale returning as Batman but only on one condition. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Bale shared, “For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it. We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I’d only ever make it with Chris.”

Christian Bale takes a lot to prepare for his roles which takes a toll on him. Now, as we don’t know for sure whether he will really retire from acting, we hope it doesn’t happen anytime soon! What are your thoughts? Let us know!

