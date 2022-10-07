Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal battle is getting nastier with every passing day. A while ago, reports stated that Jolie accused Pitt of physical abuse and that he choked one of their children on the flight in 2016. Now, if the recent reports are to be believed, the actor’s lawyer has also released an official statement about his truth and has taken responsibility for actual actions that took place and not what Angelina’s lawyers might have reported. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This response from Brad’s lawyer came after Jolie’s public court filing which accused the actor of physical abuse. Just recently, reports on the same came in, but now, it seems like the Lara Croft actress is taking it one step further by taking it to the court. The court papers read that Angelina was “grabbed by her head” and Pitt “shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.” Not just that, but also he allegedly “choked” one of their kids, “poured beer” on Jolie and red wine on the kids.

Now, Brad Pitt’s lawyer Anne Kiley said in a statement, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation,” as reported by India Today.

Meanwhile, Brad is currently making headlines for his alleged romance with Victoria’s Secret Emily Ratajkowski. And if the reports are to be believed, things are getting serious between the two of them.

What are your thoughts on Brad Pitt’s lawyer releasing a statement over Angelina Jolie’s physical abuse accusations? Tell us in the comments below.

