Kanye West is in the news again. While yesterday he made our headlines owing to him trolling Hailey Bieber – and dragging Justin Bieber into the mess, after the model supported Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, today it’s because of his recent bombshell interview. The rapper recently appeared on a talk show and held nothing while putting his thoughts out.

For the unversed, yesterday, Kanye appeared on conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson‘s show Tucker Carlson Tonight. While there, the rapper got candid about many things including the controversy surrounding him wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at his Yeezy Fashion Show in Paris. Not only that, but Ye also spoke about ex-wife Kim Kardashian – and her revealing her assets for a magazine as well as the unhealthy body standards set by the fashion world.

As reported by Just Jared, while chatting with Tucker Carlson Tonight, Kanye West criticized the way the fashion industry treats and presents Kim Kardashian. Talking about his ex-wife displaying her a** for a magazine cover recently, the rapper said, “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her a** out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four black children and this is how fashion, how they want to present her.”

In the same conversation, Kanye West also Kanye slammed the media and fashion world for promoting unhealthy body standards. While defending his ‘good friend’ and singer Lizzo, Ye said, “They had the idea that Ye was bullying… a ‘body goals Black woman.’ Now let’s talk about [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] and my good friend Lizzo.” Take a look at Kim’s pic displaying her A** for the said magazine here.

Kanye West continued, “Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy.” He added, “Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s demonic… It’s a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can.”

Do you agree with Kanye West’s views on the fashion world promoting unhealthy body standards and Kim Kardashian’s over-revealing magazine look? Let us know in the comments.

