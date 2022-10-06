Kanye West is at it again. The rapper-designer – who made a statement by wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt to the Yeezy fashion show on Monday in Paris, has asked Justin Bieber to ‘get his girl’ following Hailey Bieber standing in support of Vogue editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson- who Ye reportedly bullied.

For those wondering what’s happening, after Kanye wore the statement making t-shirt on Monday, Gabriella commented on it and it irked the rapper. In return, Ye bullied her but that in turn has got her the support of many including models Gigi Hadid and Hailey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while ago, Kanye West took to his official Instagram account and shared a lengthy note. In it he not only asked Justin Bieber to keep his wife Hailey Bieber in check, but also trolled singer John Legend. Read on to know all he had to say

In his post, Kanye West wrote, “I wanna just let everybody know there was also some fashion this week also. There was a major thing called Fashion Week which really last a month and there were some very well done crazy overpriced clothes being shown. It wasn’t just about my paradigm shifting t-shirt.” He continued, “Just kidding. My tee shit on every body’s showssss. Nothing happened but my T shirt. To the Arnaults that hire anybody that worked for me, remember my one T shirt took allllll the attention. Becuase [sic] you’re all fucking programmed sheep. Aaaaaaaaand those boots Gab was wearing were fucking traaaaaaaaaaash.”

The rapper wrapped up his lengthy post by adding, “But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair. And Justin get your girl before I get mad.”

Prior to this post, Kanye posted another asking Justin Bieber if he was cancelled following Hailey supporting Karefa-Johnson. Sharing a screenshot of a headline reading “Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Gabriella Karefa-Johnson After Kanye West Criticism.” In his caption he sarcastically inquired, “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know.”

While taking a stand for the Vogue editor, Hailey Bieber wrote on her IG Stories, “My respect for you runs deep my friend! to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

What are your thoughts on this latest rant by Kanye West.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Once Allegedly Thought Leaving Jennifer Aniston For Angelina Jolie Was “One Of His Biggest Mistakes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram