Hailey Bieber has got the whole package. From a booming career, glass skin, and a last name everyone knows. But believe it or not, even someone as glam and goal-worthy as Hailey has wrestled with a few inner storms.

In a chat with Vogue Australia, she peeled back the curtain. Hailey admitted that chilling with her supermodel circle (Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid) once had her second-guessing her shine.

Sure, she rolls with fashion’s front-liners, but standing beside statuesque icons wasn’t always sunshine and sparkle. Hailey confessed that being the “more petite” once (she clocks in at 5’8”) made her wonder if she could really hold her own in the modeling jungle.

“Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends,” Hailey Bieber shared. But this journey doesn’t stay stuck in self-doubt. Hailey’s now cruising in her own lane and loving it.

What Did Hailey Bieber Say About Feeling Inferior To Her Best Friends?

Hailey Bieber has been hustling in the modeling biz since 2014, bagging gigs with labels like Off-White, Versace, and Tommy Hilfiger. Still, even with that power-packed résumé, she wasn’t immune to self-criticism. It comes especially when she is flanked by runway rulers like Gigi, Bella, and Kendall.

“Look at Kendall and Bells and Gigi… they’re all tall and doing every runway,” she said. “For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway.” Adding salt to the wound? The industry’s blunt feedback. “I had so many people, like casting directors, say: ‘We don’t think she’s a real model.’”

That kind of shade can shake anyone’s spirit, especially when your besties own every catwalk from Milan to Paris. But instead of letting it break her, Hailey quietly started paving a path that looked a little different and much like her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

How Hailey Bieber Ditched The Catwalk & Owned The Spotlight

Fast forward, and Hailey Bieber is thriving. She’s built a brand that doesn’t lean on runways and sky-high heels. “You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I’ve done a good job with that,” she explained.

From hosting shows to leading big-name campaigns, the Hollywood model built her resume around what works for her. “I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

The insecurities haven’t totally disappeared (do they ever?), but now, she’s in a better headspace. “Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane,” she added, “but now I know I’m going in the right direction.”

So even in a world ruled by high-fashion glam squads, Hailey Bieber proves that success doesn’t come with a measuring tape. Turns out, you don’t need to follow the runway you can build your own road. And she’s doing just that!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: What Is The History Between Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow? All About Their Heartfelt Equation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News