The romance between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper may have seemed odd to fans worldwide, but the duo is getting stronger more than a year into their relationship. The age gap might be a problem for some people, but the model and the actor have found similarities with each other.

According to rumors, their blossoming relationship is also happily accepted by their families. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s friends and loved ones are allegedly quite hopeful about the two of them getting married and creating a cute, blended family with their respective daughters. Here’s what we know about all of it.

Do Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s Families Want Them To Tie The Knot?

According to Life & Style Magazine, their loved ones are excited to see the two of them take the next step. “Their friends hope it’s only a matter of time before they take the next step and get engaged,” a source told the portal. They further added that Gigi and Bradley have “gotten to know each other on a whole new level in the past few months” of their blooming romance.

Which is why “it’s almost been like a trial marriage.” Even though the actor is known to be shy of commitment, his friends believe “if anyone’s going to change his mind about marriage, it’s Gigi.” They tend to usually bond over many similarities, including being “doting parents who are incredibly private about their home life” and having similar parenting styles.

The fact that their daughters get along well is an addition. “They’re already like a blended family,” the insider alleged. For the unversed, Gigi shares daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik, while Bradley shares daughter Lea with model Irina Shayk. Their age difference tends to be a point of concern for outsiders considering he is 50 years old and will turn 30 next month.

“Gigi’s parents see him as the perfect son-in-law,” the source claimed and added, “Bradley’s calm and he treats her really well.” In 2007, he was married to Jennifer Esposito and hasn’t ever tied the knot since the marriage failed. “He’s made it clear he isn’t big on labels, and Gigi would never want to rock the boat by pressuring him,” the insider further continued about the two.

Regardless of Bradley Cooper’s past, his friends think his thoughts about marriage might be changing. The report states, “Gigi is everything he’s looking for in a life partner, and the last thing he wants is to risk losing her.” The source wrapped up, “It’s very clear they’re truly in love and they’re both in it for the long haul.” Gigi Hadid recently described the relationship as romantic and happy.

