Bradley Cooper’s latest directorial venture is stirring up more than just cinematic buzz, it’s causing a real-life drama in a quiet Queens neighborhood. While it must be remembered that film crews in Douglaston are nothing new, this particular production is proving to be an uninvited guest that locals just can’t wait to see wrap up and roll out.

🌟🌟🌟After “A Star is Born” and “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper recently set up his third feature as a director. Cooper will be teaming up with stars Emily Blunt and Will Arnett on the Searchlight-produced “Is This Thing On?” pic.twitter.com/RuHxExnkTT — Mr Jack Huntington (@JackHuntin44586) January 18, 2025

Lights, Camera…….Chaos!

The upcoming project, ‘Is This Thing On?’ which features Laura Dern and Will Arnett, alongside Cooper himself, has turned this leafy enclave into a round-the-clock film set. But for many residents, the experience has been far from glamorous. The hum of generators deep into the night, roads jammed with production vans, and a near-constant swarm of crew members have made daily life chaotic.

Some frustrated neighbors claim they weren’t even asked before cables were draped across their driveways, with one person even tripping over an abandoned box.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. Roads are blocked off. No one asked if they could put cables on my driveway! I went flying over this big box they left over the cables,” a local source said.

A Barking Mad Situation

According to the reports, the disruption isn’t just affecting humans. One particularly vocal local and his even more vocal dog have found themselves caught in the middle of the production’s frenzy.

“This little guy is a barker, and these people are driving him nuts… 80 people running and screaming all day,” they said. At one point, a crew member reportedly tried to stop the resident from walking his dog, only to be met with an exasperated refusal.

Despite the mounting frustrations, Laura Dern’s presence seems to be a silver lining, at least in terms of neighborly charm. One local described her as “very sweet,” though even her kindness couldn’t quiet the restless canine.

Laura Dern on set “Is This Thing On?” pic.twitter.com/veVCnqekn1 — The Heart Broke (@TheHeartBroke) March 19, 2025

Bradley Cooper’s Small Role But Big Disruption

As for the film itself, details are still tightly under wraps. Cooper has only teased that his role is a minor one.

“I play a guy who’s an understudy actor and he’s understudying a play called ‘The 13 Disciples,’ and he’s understudying all of them. So that’s what this is about,” he told ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” this year.

But while the star downplays his part in the movie, his production is making a major impact on this Queens neighborhood and not in a way the residents appreciate. While Midtown Manhattan and Forest Hills have also played host to the film, it’s Douglaston that’s feeling the brunt of the chaos.

The neighborhood has seen its share of film shoots over the years, from Rabbit Hole with Nicole Kidman to American Gangster and Run All Night, but nothing, according to some locals, has been quite like this.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy’s Piercing Eyes Turned Into An Unexpected Challenge For His Oppenheimer Co-Stars: “It’s A Real Problem”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News