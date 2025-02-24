The Screen Actors Guild Awards have given us many moments to cherish but the greatest thing was witnessing the legendary ex-couples who made grand entrance on the red carpet of the award ceremony. Since its inaugural in February 1995, it has been an iconic award show. Several A-listers have attended the event over the years, making it even more special. Not only celebs, but people have seen favorite ex-couples hit the SAG Awards red carpet, and what is happening with them in their life now.

From Quentin Tarantino-Mira Sorvino to Billy Bob Thorton-Laura Dern, here are 5 such ex-couples who made waves on the internet by walking hand-in-hand with their partners. Scroll ahead to read about them.

Quentin Tarantino-Mira Sorvino (1996)

Quentin Tarantino and Mira Sorvino’s history is known to all. The legendary director was Sorvino’s date at the time when she received an award in Mighty Aphrodite at the SAG Awards 1996. However, the couple who had a lowkey relationship, parted ways two years later.

Billy Bob Thorton-Lauren Dern (1999)

Billy Bob Thorton and Lauren Dern have been linked with several Hollywood A-listers from Angelina Jolie for Thorton to Ben Harper for Dern. But, in the year of 1999, when the actor was nominated for A Simple Plan, they both were spotted attending SAG Awards hand-in-hand. They dated since 1997 and even got engaged but before they could take the plunge, Thornton was already married to Jolie.

Edward Burns-Heather Graham (1999)

When two of the hottest stars of the 90s – Edward Burns and Heather Graham get linked together, they make an amazing couple. They appeared together on the red carpet of SAG awards in the year he was nominated for Saving Private Ryan. But even though they had a charm, they called it splits soon after that.

Kate Hudson-Chris Robinson (2001)

Another such couple was Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson. The year she was nominated for Almost Famous, she attended SAG awards with her then-husband, Chris Robinson. The couple got married in 2000 on New Year’s eve. They welcomed their son in 2004 but in 2007, the couple got separated.

Edward Norton-Salma Hayek (2003)

In this list, Edward Norton and Salma Hayek should also be mentioned. They had been together for four years and even attended the SAG Awards together, looking like a love-filled couple. But, they got separated later that year.

There were other ex-couples as well who attended SAG Awards together but later parted ways, including Camille Grammer Meyer and Kelsey Grammer, Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank, and the list continues. Let us know if you knew about these ex-couples who attended the event once in their life.

