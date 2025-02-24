The SAG Awards 2025 was held in Los Angeles today and saw the best of the entertainment industry being felicitated in the field of cinema and television. Veteran actress Jane Fonda was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her glorious work in the industry in her 6-decade-long career. However, it was her riveting speech on the importance of empathy and the unions that struck a chord with the netizens.

What Did Jane Fonda Say?

The Monster-In-Law actress stressed the importance of being empathetic to the people around them. While she specified that empathy is not weak or woke, she also highlighted that being woke teaches us to give a damn about people. Her speech said, “And make no mistake, empathy is not weak or woke. By the way, woke just means you give a damn about other people.”

In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA unions working extensively to protect the rights of the people, Jane Fonda gave a major shoutout to these unions. The Book Club: The Next Chapter actress said, “I’m a big believer in unions. They have our backs,” she said. “They bring us into the community, and they give us power. Community means power, and this is really important right now when workers’ power has been attacked and the community is being weakened.”

Netizens React To Jane Fonda’s Speech

Jane Fonda’s speech left netizens mighty impressed, with some calling it the need of the hour. One of the netizens stated, “Jane Fonda, What A Woman, What An Incredible Speech, What A F*****g Icon.” Another user said, “Woke just means that you give a damn about other people. Yes, Jane Fonda, spent her Lifetime Achievement award speech telling people off and saying what needed to be said.” A netizen added, “Jane Fonda, using her time to preach the importance of unions and community, yes diva.”

However, some netizens were also not pleased with the same. They criticized the Fathers And Daughters actress about her past controversial take on the Vietnam War. One of the netizens said, “She is a great actress, but I’m old enough to remember her despicable behavior during the Vietnam War. Nothing she says will make up for her truly traitorous actions and words back then. Lectures from Hanoi Jane ring hollow.” Another user added, “The same Jane Fonda that allowed American prisoners to be tortured more than necessary by handling over their cries for help to the enemy. No.”

Jane Fonda has had extensive work in films, TV and theatre. Some of her popular works include Klute, Coming Home, 9 To 5, Grace & Frankie, and 80 For Brady. She is the recipient of 2 Oscars, an Emmy, and 7 Golden Globe Awards.

