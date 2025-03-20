On March 19, 2025, the current Hollywood IT couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, went on a date night, sporting different fashion choices and winning millions of hearts. While we all know Gomez is a fashion diva, Blanco keeps it chill, comfortable, and breezy when it comes to fashion.

He has a unique way of styling himself. Even though they can rock different vibes, their love for each other makes it even more beautiful. The engaged couple was spotted in New York City hand-in-hand, and we cannot help but decode their lookbook for the night. Scroll ahead to read more about their styling.

Mismatched couple fashion has become a thing in Hollywood, following Hailey Bieber-Justin Bieber or Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet. While the women dress up, the men keep it casual in a hoodie and jeans or a T-shirt and jeans combo. When Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were seen together in New York City on March 19, 2025, the Only Murders in the Building actress was seen in an all-black ensemble. It featured tailored pants and a matching blazer, which she paired with a bodysuit and plunging neckline.

Selena Gomez opted out of jewelry and completed her look with a black and golden accent belt and a Schiaparelli Face bag embellished with rhinestone embeds and gold brass encrusted for its eyes, nose, and lip. The bag costs a little over $9K.

On the other hand, Benny Blanco chose a casual but playful fashion mood. The music producer wore a white shirt embroidered with colorful threads in different patterns, cow-print pants, and cowboy boots. He completed his look with layered gold neckpieces and his usual curly locks that fall over his face.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were spotted at a restaurant in New York City. pic.twitter.com/P89Gd4FNKE — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) March 19, 2025

In another set of recent pictures, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco once again showed how mismatched couple fashion can turn heads. She was wearing a brown sheer bodysuit with blue jeans and a cherry-red leather jacket, while he was seen in a colorful printed jacket, which he paired with a grey t-shirt underneath and blue-white faded pants. The songstress completed her look with gold hoops, minimal makeup, and a dark lip. On the other hand, Benny accentuated his look with the same stack of neckpieces.

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco stun in New York City. pic.twitter.com/FmIQZ9ZtSk — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) March 20, 2025

Since Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announced their engagement in December 2024, the couple has been going strong in every possible way. They have been attending more events together, and they even released an album together that has received a lot of love from her listeners.

Although the couple sports mismatched fashion, their love for jewelry makes it even. Did you know Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez with a marquise-shaped diamond ring per her strict instructions?

