When it comes to celebrity love stories, some start on movie sets. Some on award show red carpets. And then there’s Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who started out completely oblivious to each other’s feelings.

In a joint interview with Interview Magazine, Gomez and Blanco finally spilled the tea on how their romance actually began. Spoiler: Selly liked him first. And Blanco was totally clueless. Honestly, it’s refreshing to see celebs fumble like the rest of us.

Turns out, Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey had a plan way before either of them did. Back when Gomez was just breaking into music, and Blanco was becoming the go-to producer, Teefey set them up for a casual studio meet. Blanco said, “Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us.” And it was, maybe, a fate.

While Gomez was making waves on Disney, Blanco contributed to her early music. “She was the original sad girl,” he joked, adding that everyone else was dropping dance tracks. However, Gomez was out there being moody and melodic.

Fast forward to them working together, and Gomez was already crushing. But Blanco was totally missing the signs. “We just talked. That’s how easy it was for me,” Selena admitted. “I had no idea,” Blanco said, even admitting he tried to set her up with his friends.

So, when did Blanco finally get it? After their first “hangout” — which, by the way, Gomez thought was a date, and Blanco thought was just dinner. “I guess she thought it was a date, and I had no idea,” he said.

But by date number two, the American music composer realized he wasn’t just hanging out — he was falling hard. “The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife,’” he said. He even told his mom, “This is the girl I’m going to marry.” Guess love hits when you least expect it.

Blanco, now fully aware and very much in love, admitted he wished they’d gotten together earlier. “It’s like, how did we not figure this out sooner? I’m 36!” Their relationship, now official and very public, has gone from studio sessions to red carpets. They made their first red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys — and yes, they looked adorable.

But of course, music is where it all started. They first worked together on “I Can’t Get Enough” back in 2019. And even before going public, they teamed up on Gomez’s hit “Single Soon”, which Blanco produced. Now? They’re releasing a whole album together, I Said I Love You First, dropping March 21.

The couple got engaged on December 11 last year. The songstress displayed her ring on Instagram with the caption, “Forever begins now.” These two have been on a ride. And while it took them a minute to figure it out, they’re now all in. Gomez calls Benny her “absolute everything,” and Blanco? Well, he’s already calling her his wife.

