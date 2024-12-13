It can be very hard to be a child artist, but having support from your parents, especially one’s mother, can be extremely helpful and make things easier. Such is the case for Selena Gomez. The pop star has been in the industry since she was a child and has had quite a rollercoaster journey.

She has had an interesting path, from being a Disney icon in Wizards of Waverly Place to becoming a pop star with her music. Gomez has been entering a new era and wants to be taken seriously as an actor. The 32-year-old grew up with her mother, who had her at age 16. Here’s what the singer revealed about their equation.

Selena Gomez On Her Mother Giving Birth To Her Aged 16

During the Actors on Actors segment, Gomez and Saoirse Ronan spoke about many things, including how they prepared their roles and characters, the direction of their lives, and their love for their mothers. When the latter revealed how close she is to her mother, Gomez also chimed in about her own experience with her mother and growing up with her.

She revealed that her mother, Mandy Teefey, had her when she was only 16 years old. The Rare Beauty founder felt that they grew up together because of that. “That’s a different perspective than someone who would wait until they’re older to have a child,” she said. She added that she was grateful that the mother-daughter duo were able to be there for each other.

“It felt very Gilmore Girls,” Gomez mused, referring to the 2000s popular comedy-drama show. Ronan asked if Teefey was with Gomez when she was working, and the latter couldn’t stop gushing about how amazing of a parent her mother was through the various phases of her life and career.

Selena Gomez On Mother Mandy Teefey

Calling her “fantastic,” Gomez said that her mother never put her in a room alone and was “very aware of things” that she didn’t know. Citing an example, the actress said that if she had to go to a premiere when she was 16, Teefey would say, “‘You can’t go to the after-party. You can have fun, and then you’re going to go home.’” Gomez called these “little things that helped” her sanity. The Fetish hitmaker linked it to her role in Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez On Playing A Mother In Emilia Pérez

She stated that her character Jessi Del Monte allowed her to play a mom, “and it was very sweet.” Gomez accepted that she was pretty intimidated. “There is something about children that is fearless, and I appreciate that so much, and I miss it a little,” she mused.

