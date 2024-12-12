The Hollywood industry can be complicated and difficult for everyone to navigate. Selena Gomez has repeatedly opened up about her many struggles over the years. The pop star has been basking in the glory of receiving two Golden Globe 2025 nominations.

Despite the ups, an actor faces many downs throughout one’s career. Recently, the 32-year-old called the industry a very “isolating” place. Here’s what Gomez dished out about, including her defense mechanisms to deal with the consistent highs and lows.

Selena Gomez On How ‘Isolating’ The Hollywood Industry Is

During the Academy Women’s Luncheon, the actress gave a touching speech about Hollywood’s trials and tribulations. “I know firsthand how isolating this industry will feel at times,” she said. She added that being in rooms like this and talking to incredible women reminds her that she is not alone, and neither is anyone else. At the event, Gomez was seated beside Ariana Grande, who also received a Golden Globes nomination.

She told every young woman watching her that she was heard and seen and that her perspective matters deeply. “And if you ever feel lonely at any event, I’m usually on my phone, playing some sort of weird game,” she quipped. Gomez also offered everyone to come up to her if they ever felt like it, and she’d be more than happy to chat, woman to woman.

The former Disney star said, “When we share and stand together, we create a ripple effect that stretches far beyond our lives.” Pointing out the importance of events like the luncheon, Gomez said they celebrate women’s collective achievements and serve as “a reminder of the work” they still have left to do in their lives and careers.

Selena Gomez On ‘Defense Mechanisms’ To Distract Herself

Gomez spoke to People about how she often uses humor as a source of distraction. “I know people say it’s a defense mechanism,” she stated, adding that for her, it counts as a great distraction from the noise. And just to laugh with your friends or do something that can bring you a little bit of light,” she expressed. She also opened up about her nominations.

“I’m overwhelmed, very, very honored and grateful. I can’t wait to see what happens,” the Rare Beauty founder told the portal. For the unversed, she has been nominated for work on Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Perez. The luncheon was also attended by stars like Pamela Anderson, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, Rita Wilson, Awkwafina, Olivia Wilde, and Amy Adams.

