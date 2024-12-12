Guess what, Disney fans? The studio is finally diving into a live-action Snow White remake, and honestly, it’s about time. Given that the 1937 OG Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney’s first-ever animated feature, it’s wild that they waited that long. Probably, it’s because the original is such a classic; they might have been scared to mess with it. Either way, this upcoming remake has some big, glass-slipper-sized shoes to fill.

Moreover, the original wrote the Disney Princess playbook, so balancing nostalgia with fresh takes will be tricky. But we know Disney, so we should expect some magic and probably some spicy debate. What’s a remake without a bit of drama, right?

Learn everything about the Snow White remake.

Snow White Release Date

The live-action Snow White is officially hitting theaters on March 21, 2025. However, the movie was initially set for March 2024, but delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike and re-shoots pushed it back. Sad, we know. But now, with the filming wrapped in June 2024, it’s full steam ahead for this VFX-heavy remake. So, mark your calendars, fairy tale fans.

Snow White Cast

Let’s talk about the casting because, as we know, Disney’s lineup always brings some serious flavor. Coming in the lead role of Snow White’s iconic slippers is Rachel Zegler, proving she’s ready to go from rising star to household name. Then there’s Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman herself, who’s going full Evil Queen vibes. Not only this, but she’s also switching up her voice to nail the show.

Love interest alert? Andrew Burnap has joined the party as Jonathan, a new Robin Hood-ish character. Let’s not forget Martin Klebba, the Pirates of the Caribbean legend, playing Grump because he’s a Snow-White adaptation pro. Turns out, we’ve got a mix of fresh faces and fan favorites.

Snow White Trailer Explained

Disney dropped the first Snow White teaser at the 2024 D23 Expo, and undoubtedly, it set the whole vibe. It’s stylish and spooky, giving us enough of Snow White’s wild journey without spoiling the goods. Fast forward to December, and now we have a full trailer featuring those quirky cartoonish dwarves and the Evil Queen. Believe us, Snow White is packed with some dazzling new music and visual magic. Indeed, the trailer screams nostalgia with twists.

Snow White Plot Explained

Disney’s live-action Snow White is getting a major 2025 glow-up. Forget the damsel in distress stuff; this Snow White is stepping up. While the classic vibes are still there, all that magic mirror, poisoned apple, and all that iconic drama, Snow’s not waiting for a prince’s kiss. Nope, she’s teaming up with her new love interest, Jonathan, to take on the Evil Queen herself. Plus, the seven dwarfs? Total revamp, thanks to Disney listening to some much-needed feedback. It’s the same fairytale magic we know and love, but now with a modern, empowering twist.

