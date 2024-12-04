Disney’s Snow White starring Rachel Zeglar in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen’s official trailer has finally been dropped by Disney. They might be wishing that it was a terrible idea even to make this movie. No, it is not us, but the internet’s utterly negative reception of the trailer is saying that. It was released on December 3, and while writing this report, it received only 2.44 million views and 12K likes on YouTube. Scroll below for the netizen reactions.

Marc Webb directed the musical fantasy, which is based on a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. It is a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 1937 animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which was based on the 1812 fairy tale Snow White by the Brothers Grimm. The film features Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Ansu Kabia as the Hunstman, and Martin Klebba as Grumpy.

The Snow White trailer is 2.24 minutes long and gives an adequate glimpse of what is to come in the full-length feature. The story is hardly unknown to anybody. But there is a twist, as Rachel Zeglar’s character is less demure than in the original animated version. By the end of the trailer, she is more of a boss girl who wants to take back her kingdom from Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen.

It is not how the story goes in the 1937 classic or the fairytale novel. The netizens are also unhappy that Disney seems to have changed the story to cater to the woke culture rather than sticking to the OG story. The media conglomerate has been previously criticized for its need to stay relevant in the woke culture and thereby ruin things, and that is what the fans have been criticizing them for after this Snow White trailer.

The film has been in the news for a long time since Rachel Zegler was cast as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. They deem this to be misfit casting.

Let’s see what the netizens are saying about Snow White’s official trailer-

One user wrote, “Hard pass. This remake is going to tank. At least we still have the original.”

Netizens have also slammed the CGI dwarfs, as one wrote, “Is me or does the CGI or the dwarf look terrible.?! Why didn’t they use real little people?!”

Followed by another saying, “I’m not hating but… CGI dwarfs was not the right call.”

One user quipped, “Not even Walt Disney himself can muster up enough imagination to pretend Gal Gadot is jealous of Rachel Zegler’s looks…”

“This looks legitimately god awful,” stated one user.

Followed by one user stating, “Disney’s diggin it’s own grave. Walt would have fired all of you for this garbage you’ve been shoveling.”

Another said, “This is gonna bomb so hard, and I’m all for it.”

Another criticized the use of CGI dwarfs and said, “Why did Disney decide that real dwarfs weren’t the right fit? I think it was a bad call.”

A user joked, “If i saw this movie on a plane. I would still walk out.”

One said, “Rachel Zegler has bombed this movie to oblivion.”

And, “This is horrible.”

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer Snow White wille be released in the theatres on March 21, 2025.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

