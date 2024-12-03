Since the news of Vanderpump Rules getting a reboot came out, the Internet has been buzzing. With the upcoming season returning with an all-new cast, the original cast members have posted goodbye messages on social media. Tom Sandoval also shared a post expressing his journey and what the show meant for him over the last few years.

He shared a slideshow of photos and videos reflecting on his journey. Netizens quickly pointed out that it seemed like he was taking a dig at Ariana Madix in his caption. Here’s what Sandoval said in his post.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss Cheating Scandal

The cheating scandal embroiled Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Rachel Leviss was one of the key and most publicized moments of the series. For the uninitiated, Sandoval and Madix were in a nine-year relationship. The two even lived together in a house they bought together. Last year, it came to light that he had been cheating on her with their co-star, Leviss.

Apart from being a cast member of Vanderpump Rules, Levis was also Madix’s friend, which made the betrayal run even deeper. After the scandal came to light, the Internet named it Scandoval. Vanderpump Rules enjoyed massive limelight, online buzz, and a surge in ratings. With the changed dynamics post-scandal, the reboot was imminent and unavoidable.

Did Tom Sandoval Take A Dig At Ariana Madix In Farewell Post?

Sandoval’s farewell post started with him saying he was overwhelmed with emotions about the journey. He pointed out the “unbelievable series of events” that united the original cast members. “Who would’ve thought that a stop along the way while chasing our dreams would turn into the cultural phenomenon that is Vanderpump Rules,” he wrote. He added that none of them had any idea how much of an impact the show would leave on them and their lives. He states that the foundation of Vanderpump Rules was “pure, honest, raw emotions” along with “triumphs, struggles, and love” between a group of friends.

Calling the adventure a roller coaster ride, he thanked the production and crew. The former bartender thanked the fans for believing in them for 12 years every season. He added, “Some of my past decisions led to incredibly challenging times, from which I’ve learned valuable lessons and experienced personal growth.” Sandoval further wrote that “despite the difficulties,” he is filled with gratitude because of the learning experience he underwent. He signed off, saying he was forever grateful for the memories.

Fans Call Out Tom Sandoval Under Farewell Post

Meanwhile, fans had their own opinions in the comments section. Some of them thought he was digging at Madix, calling the scandal a difficulty he faced. Others blamed him for the reboot of the show. “You ended the show,” one user said. “Shame the “growth” you speak of, fans of the show will never see because your actions from last season are what caused the demise,” another felt. Thefollowingt season of the show starts filming in 2025.

