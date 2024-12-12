No Good Deed was recently released on Netflix, and it is about Paul and Lydia trying to sell their property; however, the house and the family are hiding secrets that come in the way of the sale. As the episodes progress, we find out that Paul and Lydia had been hiding the secret about their daughter Emily killing Jacob, and when the cat is finally out of the bag, we realize that there is a big twist waiting for us.

Emily does not kill Jacob; instead, it is Margo

As it turns out, the secret that the family was so desperately hiding was not the cause of Jacob’s death. Emily did shoot at Jacob, mistaking him for a burglar, and Paul and Lydia did think that it was a mistake on the part of their daughter, calling it a ‘horrible accident,’ but it was a second bullet that killed Jacob.

The second bullet came from Margo, a neighbor who Jacob had an affair with. Margo was lying about the affair to her husband, and when things went sour between Jacob and Margo, she chased him down and shot him. As it happened, the bullets were fired at the same time and that is what made Emily think that it was she who killed Jacob.

Margo finally paid for her sins when she was arrested after a six-month leap. Margo, who was thought to be dead in a fire caused by JD, actually escaped and finally had to pay for her misdeeds when she was arrested. JD had a happy ending, too, as he found a significant role in his acting career.

The house finally goes to Leslie and Sarah

With all the mystery surrounding the murder, the central plot point took a backseat. However, we find out that the house is finally sold to Leslie and Sarah, who is shown to be pregnant in the final sequence. The mandarin tree, which was so crucial to Lydia, stays as well, so the perfect ending was achieved for this show and all its protagonists.

