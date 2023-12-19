Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body Collection: Price, Reviews, Where & How To Buy The New Beauty Range!

After nailing the cosmetic line, Rare Beauty is taking an exciting risk and launching body care products. Selena Gomez owned brand is now introducing its Find Comfort range, including aromatherapy pen, body lotion, and fragrance mist. Scroll below to learn more about the prices, initial reviews, and how you can get your hands on these babies.

For those unaware, Rare Beauty is a vegan and cruelty-free brand. It sells products that make you feel good without promoting unrealistic beauty standards. The brand has been a massive success, raking in over $300 million in revenue in 2023. Lip oils, liquid blush, and bronzer sticks have been amongst their best-selling products.

Rare Beauty has now announced new beauty products that have created a massive buzz amongst fans. Scroll below for all we know about it.

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Products

Currently, there are four products introduced in the range ‘Find Comfort.’ Rare Beauty is all set to launch Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist, Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion, Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen, and Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream.

Selena Gomez’s brand claims their latest products are hydrating, brighten dull skin, and renew skin’s vibrancy. The fragrance is mild, with notes of lemon zest, jasmine petals, and cashmere wood, among other ingredients. It is made of non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula.

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Packaging

Rare Beauty has come up with a series of luxe easy-grip bottles. They’re in the ash rose color palette with rounded edges and a soft-touch finish.

The brand claims its products are “bottled with 97% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.”

Rare Beauty Bodycare Products Prices

Interestingly, Rare Beauty products are priced in a similar range as Hailey Bieber‘s Rhode but with improved quantity.

While the Find Comfort Hydrating Body lotion (250 ml) costs $28, Rhode’s Glazing milk is priced at $29 for a 140 ml bottle.

The other products of Selena Gomez owned brand are between $18-$28. Here’s the complete list:

Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist: $28

Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen: $20

Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream: $18

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Range: Reviews

Influencers who’ve been gifted the products are all raving about the latest launch. While some claim the products feel like a “warm hug” to their body, others have been praising its hydrating formula.

As per the early reviews, it looks like the brand has nailed its formula all over again. Selena Gomez is sure to witness a massive boost in her net worth with upcoming sales!

Rare Beauty Bodycare Products: Where & How To Buy

The new Find Comfort body collection by Rare Beauty will be available on the Sephora website and app on December 19. And it will be launched in stores on December 26, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting Fashion & Lifestyle updates!

