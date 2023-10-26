After giving the audience a villain like Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is now doing its best to set up Kang as the next big villain. Jonathan Majors has been doing a great job at portraying the role, and people are willing to see more of him in the upcoming projects. Let’s look at the actor’s net worth and valuable assets owned by him.

The actor made his MCU debut with Loki season 1, starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead. After that, he made his menacing appearance as Kang the Conqueror in this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There, the audience greatly appreciated his performance as the big baddie. Things took an ugly turn for the actor after he was accused and arrested for domestic violence by a woman in March.

The 34-year-old actor came to the limelight with his role in an independent film titled The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This year, he also appeared in Creed III alongside Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and others. The actor has a long way to go in Hollywood, but he has already received a lot of praise for his work in the industry. As per Sportskeeda, the salary of the actor is around $500K per month, including his movies, endorsements, events, and collaborations.

The report further stated that Jonathan Majors received a massive amount of $550,000 for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, per showbizgalore.com. It was his debut film in the MCU.

Majors, like many, has a fascination for cars, as he owns a Mercedes-Benz S-class worth $96,000. He also has a BMW 7 Series costing $87,000, an Audi A8 worth $86,500, and a Lexus LS for $76,000.

Jonathan Majors also splurged quite a bit on the real estate and owns a fancy three-bedroom apartment in LA. Majors is one of the rising stars in Hollywood with a great deal of potential and already has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

On the professional front, Jonathan Majors is currently appearing in Loki season 2 as Victor Timely. He will also be seen in the upcoming Avengers films. His multiversal saga, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is expected to be released in 2026; till then, Marvel is leaving no stone unturned to establish him as the next big bad guy after Thanos.

In his personal life, Jonathan Majors is to undergo trial in November for his assault case. His accuser also got arrested after he filed a counter-complaint against her, claiming to be the victim in the altercation. He also pleaded for the dismissal of the case, but the judge denied his request.

