The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long since its inception in 2008, fondly termed MCU, has generated a massive fan following over the years, and people are addicted to the fan theories surrounding the films made by the studios. Any announcement from them creates a frenzy among its target audience and such a thing happened when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was announced.

But they were disappointed when Disney allegedly made some changes. Initially, there were rumours that the film might be released in two parts, just as the Infinity War and Endgame. But, then Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was announced to be released on May 1, 2026 release and was again pushed to May 7, 2027. And, now there are rumours that Disney might cancel the project or make severe changes to the Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, there has been no official announcement about the movie being canceled, nor have there been any leaks from credible sources suggesting that the film will be stopped. Amid the backlash that Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) has received following arrest, nationally acclaimed reporter Grace Randolph shared an update on both Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Randolph said, “TVA is leading into Secret Wars… I don’t even know if Kang Dynasty is still getting made, quite frankly. I haven’t heard anything about [the movie].” She added, “I just, I don’t know… although I must say lots of Jonathan Majors coming your way very soon… I gotta be careful…”

Randolph further revealed that she has “lost confidence” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but still has hopes for the future. She said, “Secret Invasion and I think some of the other things they’ve done lately like She-Hulk and Quantumania… That’s right, that’s right… the Rick and Morty writers, they’ve just shaken my confidence a little bit in Marvel,” adding “Maybe you guys get your house in order and then you do the X-Men quite frankly.”

If reports are to be believed, Disney is still committed to the actor and is planning to move forward with him playing the villain in the future. Though nothing has been made official, it seems that Disney is still considering different ways to move forward with the project especially after being slammed recently in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

