There is so much happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that there is no way we will be able to keep a track of everything at the same time. While the studio is busy shaping the two phases that define the Multiverse Saga ultimately leading to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars where the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will assemble to fight the many Kang variants. But what if we tell you that Harry Styles as Eros could join the team and will be a valuable asset?

If you aren’t in sync, which is rare, Harry made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Eternals in 2023 directed by Chloe Zhao. The musician turned actor played Eros, who is the brother of the last big villain Thanos in the movie. While his powers are interesting and his story is vibrant, the studio is yet to use him anywhere else, and now the fans are getting restless.

As the fans cannot wait anymore to know Harry Styles’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a viral theory has now suggests now the makers can use Eros in the projects that are about to happen in the near future. As per the same theory, Harry can be the key member of the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, where he can use his powers to fight the many Kangs. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, a viral theory suggests that Harry Styles can make his MCU comeback as Eros in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, aka Avengers 5 & 6. What makes him worthy to be a pivotal member to the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes team are his powers. Super strength and flight are just the two basic ones he possesses. But the real one is his ability to telepathically manipulate the pleasure centers of the brain.

His power can be used to defeat the many Kangs that will be seen in The Kang Dynasty. Eros has helped the Avengers in the comics by fighting on their side. Now it will be interesting to see whether MCU includes Harry Styles in the movie or not. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

