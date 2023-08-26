Megan Fox is definitely one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, and there’s no competition to that, but with great beauty comes great jealousy, right? Or that’s what Fox used to think back in the days as in one of her interviews; she claimed women hated her for being beautiful. The Jennifer’s Body star has come a really long way and has evolved into an amazing person with millions of followers, but there is no denying the fact that she has been objectified throughout her career since a young age.

The actress is known for her roles in Jennifer’s Body and Transformers while she is a diva in the world of fashion! A few weeks ago, her photoshoots took social media by storm; from embracing her wild side in the forest to showcasing her earthiness in the creek, she left everyone drooling and fawning over her.

Over a decade ago, Megan Fox sat for an interview with the New York Times Magazine, where she opened up about several things, and while doing so, she claimed that women are not very fond of her because of her beauty. The actress said, “Women tear each other apart.” She added, “Girls think I’m a sl*t, and I’ve been in the same relationship since I was 18. The problem is, if they think you’re attractive, you’re either stupid or a wh*re or a dumb wh*re.”

Megan Fox, further explaining herself, added, “The instinct among girls is to attack the jugular. If I had been a typical starlet and said all the right things, I wouldn’t have escalated to this level.” As mentioned earlier, she has embraced herself as the s*x symbol of the industry and is very confident about it, which is actually pretty inspiring.

Megan Fox is now in a league of her own and has been living a successful life with her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly; sure, there have been ups and downs on the way, but she fought through really well; her millions of fans are always there instil confidence in her and vice versa.

