The war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to be getting uglier as the two battle it over the custody of their six kids in a messy court trial. Brad has, time and again, taken subtle digs at Angelina over not being fair in their legal war. If sources are to be believed, the Hollywood A-lister is not elated with the fact that Angelina is getting their youngest daughter, Vivienne involved in her new Broadway production. Scroll down to know the details.

It was recently reported that Angelina Jolie is planning to drag her divorce battle with Brad Pitt for four more years until their twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox León turn 18. After fighting over it for years, Jolie and Pitt recently settled their Miraval Chateau dispute.

Speaking of the latest, according to Life & Style, Brad Pitt is not happy with the fact that Angelina Jolie is making Vivienne part of her work. Insiders claim that Pitt believes Jolie has ulterior motives in letting Vivienne be a production assistant. Shedding light on the same, a source said, “He thinks this is just another attempt by Angie to drive a wedge between him and his daughter.” The insider added, “It’s no secret that Angie’s always trying to make sure the kids are Team Mom. She’s a master manipulator when it comes to the children taking sides.”

The source also explained the new move taken by Angelina Jolie has made things further complicated between her and the Bullet Train star. Brad Pitt is apparently worried that this might create more distance between him and Vivienne.

“The situation has started a whole new war between Brad and Angie,” said the gossip birdie adding, “Of course, Brad is happy that Vivienne’s found something she’s passionate about, but he’s worried that he may lose her in the process.”

This is not the first time when Angelina Jolie has involved her kids in her work. She previously worked with her sons, Pax and Maddox, on her upcoming movie Without Blood. Interestingly, Pax also worked with his mother on her 2017 directorial debut, First They Killed My Father.

Speaking of Vivienne joining Angelina Jolie’s Broadway, the actress earlier shared, “Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” adding, “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

