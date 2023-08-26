Kendall Jenner has not become a supermodel for nothing; after posing nak*d on a horse is now soaring the mercury levels with her social media posts enjoying the summer on the exotic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She has been accompanied by BFFs Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye and Lori Harvey. Jenner is all out teasing her followers by pulling on her bikini bottoms. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

The reality TV star is enjoying the time of her life; she has recently been inseparable from his rumoured boyfriend, Bad Bunny and has now seemed to have chosen to spend some time with he gal pals and fill them in on details and rejuvenate; she looks stunning in her posts really at the peak of her physique game.

Kendall Jenner took to the story section of her Instagram to post a short video clip of her flaunting that well-toned body of hers and, in the process, teased her a bit too much to her followers by pulling down one side of her high-waisted- thong-styled bikini bottom. Kendall sported a quirky cow-printed bikini top with drawstring details and paired it up with matching bottoms. Her hair was tied up in a neat bun as she stood in front of the mirror, taking one of her infamous mirror captures!

At one point in the short video clip, Kendall Jenner pulls down one side of her high-waisted bottom, almost giving a peek at her lady part. One hell of a risky move there, pulled by the 818 Tequila owner. This story might be a message for her beau, Bad Bunny, to make sure he misses her while she is out here hanging with her homies, namely Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye and Lori Harvey.

She accessorised the sultry exotic look with a chained necklace and went makeup-less for the clip but made sure she was well moisturised. Kendall Jenner posted another picture on her IG story, which also had Hailey Bieber in it with her, where the supermodel is wearing a black floor-length flowy dress, gold chain and a pair of flip flops. She carried a black and white woven bag with her open, giving out vacation vibes.

Hailey, on the other hand, wore a green-coloured tight-fitting mini dress with noodle straps flaunting her racy cleav*ge and those s*xy legs. Her hair was tied in a slick bun, and she paired her bodycon dress with white open-tied sandals. The duo, like always, were killing it, and if you do not believe us, then take a look at their picture here, along with Kendall’s solo video clip to set your weekend mood up!

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

