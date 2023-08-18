Bad Bunny and Adidas have collaborated on a special trainer together.

Last year, the mayor of Boston proclaimed August 18 as ‘Bad Bunny Day’, when the Puerto Rican artist was in Boston for his ‘World’s Hottest Tour’, and to celebrate the anniversary, Bad Bunny and Adidas are releasing a Response CL colorway.

The shoe pays tribute to Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox and where mayor Michelle We declared August 18 Bad Bunny Day in 2022.

The trainer makes a nod to the venue’s outfield wall known as ‘the Green Monster’ with different shades of green in suede and mesh along the top.

Sandy brown on the midsole and tongue relate to the baseball’s diamond.

Bad Bunny has put his own stamp on the shoes with his signature “melted” overlay treatment and “all-seeing eye” logo.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Originals Response CL ‘Boston Day’ will drop on August 18 exclusively through Concepts Boston in-store and will retail for $160.

The star has previously collaborated with Adidas on the brand’s Forum Buckle Low and Campus shoes.

According to the Adidas website: “The adidas Originals x Bad Bunny collaboration is an extension of Bad Bunny’s creative vision, from Puerto Rico to the world. adidas heritage fuses with Bad Bunny energy as icons of the three stripes archive are given a fresh perspective.”

