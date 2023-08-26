There is no question bigger than what happens with the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise at Disney. The house of Mouse have kept fans in dark for years now, and them firing Johnny Depp in a very abrupt way with not even a formal announcement has only added fuel to the fire. But what stirred the storm even more was them planning a spin-off with a woman in the lead and hiring Margot Robbie to replace the Jack Sparrow fame. But the plan was scrapped. Turns out Disney may revive it post Barbie’s success.

If you are unaware, after Depp’s exit, the studio has been shaping a new dawn for the Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise for a while now. Rumours have even suggested they are planning to bring back Johnny now that he is free of all legal battles. Between this, it was said Margot will be leading a female-centric spin-off. It was later put on the backburner.

Turns out, Margot Robbie becoming the highest earning female actor with an over $100 million paycheck for Barbie that, has crossed the $1 Billion mark at the box office, has lured Disney into rethinking their decision of scrapping the Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off featuring her. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

While the news that Disney is now reconsidering bringing back Johnny Depp as he is free of all charges now, an Inside The Magic report comes as a surprise, a shocker, and some bits of it are also very obvious. The report claims that Disney is now rethinking their decision to scrap the idea about Margot Robbie leading a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie as a female pirate. Now as Barbie changes the entire dynamic, the paycheck they will offer Margot will also have to be elevated.

Meanwhile, the rumours have also said that Johnny Depp has rejected the return, and some even say he has some conditions if he decides to reprise Jack Sparrow. This new report that show Margot Robbie replacing Depp is a twist in the tale. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

