Selena Gomez has been making headlines along with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber since the beginning of the year. There was a social media war among Sel and Hailey’s fans after netizens thought the latter allegedly tried to fat-shame the Wolves singer. The two have addressed the reports since then and asked their fans not to fight. Now, as Selena is enjoying the success of her new track, Single Soon, JB is back on Instagram with a mushy post. While many are happy to see his return, others are slamming the Grammy-winning singer for making his comeback on the day when Selena is happy with her newly released single.

Selena is currently in seventh heaven as her latest song Single Soon is receiving a lot of love from fans. The track was released on August 25 and is already trending in various countries. As Sel had competition in releasing new songs on Friday, she clashed with Miley Cyrus’ Used To Be Young and SZA’s Snooze. Well, it was not just the two fellow female singers that Sel had the clash with but also her former beau JB, who featured in Snooze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Justin Bieber was away from social media for over three months, he recently marked his return by sharing an adorable picture with Hailey Bieber and his niece. In the photo, the couple could be seen adoring their niece as they smiled their hearts out. In the caption, the Yummy singer dropped a kissing emoji, but netizens are convinced that he deliberately shared the photo on the same day Selena Gomez dropped her new single.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Reacting to the picture, one wrote, “Funny, you haven’t posted a picture since May, but all the sudden someone drops a new song and you’re all over the Internet. Just saying,” while another penned, “He didn’t post his sister on her birthday but he posts ur niece…… okay.”

A third one slammed Justin Bieber and wrote, “Because selena gomez released a song today, you want to shadow her, you’re stealing a role from her,” while “Looks like someone finally remembered his instagram password,” added a fourth one.

A few claimed that Hailey Bieber posted the picture from Justin Bieber’s phone as he looked good cosying up with SZA in Snoozed. One wrote, “Hailey we know u posted this. We all saw Justin laid up with SZA,” while another penned, “give that man his phone back girl.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Pulls Down Her Underwear In A New Sultry Video Donning A Tiny Printed Bikini & We’d Slip Into Her DM Rightaway With A Raunchy Text, If We Were Bad Bunny!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News