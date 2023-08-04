Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber(nee Baldwin) are a power couple who have millions of fans across the globe. The ‘Stay’ singer and the supermodel Bieber got engaged on July 7, 2018, briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, then reconciled in June 2018. Bieber and Baldwin had an official wedding ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30, 2019. But did you know they abstained from pre-marital s*x?

Yes. The singer and model once opened up about not having s*xual intercourse before marriage and revealed the reason behind the big decision. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a 2019 conversation with Vogue (via Grazia Daily), Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber revealed that they waited until marriage to sleep with each other. Talking about s*x, the singer said, “God doesn’t ask us not to have s*x for him because he wants rules and stuff… He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain.” He continued, “I think s*x can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have s*x because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that.”

The ‘Ghost’ singer continued, “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour.” In the same conversation, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber revealed that they married young – aged 24 and 22- so they wouldn’t be tempted to indulge in pre-marital s*x. The singer also admitted that he once had ’a legitimate problem with s*x’.

While on their Facebook Watch series, Ask Me Anything Live, in May 2020, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber once again spoke about s*x and if they have any past regrets. The couple was asked, ‘Would you ever change anything if you could go back in time?’. The ‘Yummy’ singer answered, “I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage.” He added, “S*x can be kind of confusing when you’re being s*xually active with anybody.”

Hailey Bieber, too got candid about her views on s*x, saying, “I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing.”

Now that’s commitment.

Did you know this interesting tit-bit about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber? Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more such astonishing facts about your favourite stars.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Reacted To Getting Slammed For Defending S*xual Predator Woody Allen, “I Feel The Way I Feel About It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News