Hailey Bieber is gaining popularity every passing day, be it for her alleged online feud with her husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez or her drop-dead gorgeous pictures on her social media handles. The 26-year-old Rhode skincare founder grabbed the limelight with her Tiffany & Co. diamonds on the occasion of the 4th of July party. Scroll below to get the deets.

Hailey’s recent posts are just stunning, to say the least, be it the one celebration outfit of her skincare brand or her backless high neck gown showcasing her side b**b, she has been nailing every look of hers and gaining fans every day. She attended the star-studded Fourth of July party thrown by Michael Rubin, where, among other stars, included her BFF Kendall Jenner and fam too.

Hailey Bieber posted snaps of her Fourth of July outfit along with a few other pictures in the carousel on Instagram with the caption, “all smiles over here except for Piggy.” Hailey sported a white-coloured form-fitting halterneck dress with a ruched front and a high slit from Maygel Coronel, costing around $510. The dress surely did justice to her perfectly toned body. Her diamond jewellery is what stole the show starting from her layered necklaces worth thousands of dollars.

As per a report by Page Six, Hailey Bieber’s layered neckpieces included Tiffany and Co’s Victoria Vine worth $139,000; Victoria Alternating Graduated costing $99,000 and a Victoria Graduated Line amounting to $72 000. She also sported a pair of diamond cluster drop earrings worth $56,500, along with a $3,700 white Prada purse and Gianvito Rossi heels originally priced at $845 with a clear strap across the front to nail her extravagant look for the party.

On the makeup side, she opted for a glowy one with creamy blush and sheer foundation paired with glossy n*de brown lips. She tied her hair up in a messy bun with a few loose strands framing her face and the classic French manicure to complete her OOTTD.

