Kim Kardashian, the Skims founder, never fails to make a statement by revealing details from her personal life, and she did it again on her latest appearance in Hailey Bieber’s show. The Biebers share a very warm and cordial relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners, especially with Kylie and Kendall, since Mrs Bieber and they are BFFs. Kim, on this recent episode, shared her best type of s*x and even admitted to being a member of the mile-high club.

Kim’s current relationship status is unclear at the moment, but it leans more on the single side at the moment, while the one in front of her has been in a happy marriage with Justin since 2018. The Kardashians star was married to Kanye West for a few years before parting ways in 2021, that she got into a relationship with Pete Davidson, but that too failed to last long.

Kim Kardashian, on her appearance in Hailey Bieber’s show, ‘Who’s In My Bathroom?’ admitted that she’s more into the makeup s*x rather than angry s*x while playing the game of Truth or Shot. Further explaining her answer, she said, “Isn’t that, like, the best? ‘Cause it’s, like, you missed each other, and you’re passionate, and you’re, you know, making up.” Hailey Bieber couldn’t agree more with Kim as she revealed what turns her on and said, “Kissing. I like a make-out.”

They continued with the fun, and Kim Kardashian took the liberty to ask Hailey whether she is a member of the mile-high club, to which the 26-year-old model replied ‘Yes’ and when Kim reciprocated with ‘Samezies’, Bieber‘s lack of surprise sort of offended her (in a funny way). Kim followed up by asking her, and to her surprise, Hailey reminded her that she owns a plane. The Kardashians star quipped, “I thought you were just saying, like, ‘Of course, you’re a wh*re!'”

On the professional front, Kim Kardashian is currently seen on the 3rd season of their reality show, The Kardashians.

