Hailey Bieber went through one of the most challenging times of her life last month. She drew social media ire for allegedly bullying Selena Gomez along with best friends Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The supermodel had to reach out to her husband Justin Bieber’s ex after she received death threats. But all’s well, and she’s now delivering thirst traps that are too hot to handle! Be aware because your feed may be set on fire!

Hailey is a model by profession and has been featured in luxury ads for Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Guess amongst other renowned brands. She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and renowned star Alec Baldwin is her uncle. She was recently seen entering the nepotism debate as she wore a ‘nepo baby’ t-shirt, a savage response she aimed at the haters.

As most know, Hailey Bieber is the proud owner of a skincare brand Rhode. She switched her model avatar for the announcement of a new lip treatment which is made of ‘passionfruit jelly.’ For the same, Justin Bieber’s wife decided to go nude and covered her busty assets with fruit.

The racy display witnessed Hailey Bieber carrying huge silver bangles and a single-layered rhinestone vest on her bare body. She left her hair slicked back and let her lips do the talking as she wore the Rhode lip treatment.

There’s no denying that Hailey Bieber left our hearts racing with her sensuous display. However, netizens felt it was a ‘little too much’ if the intention was to promote a Lip product. Many even questioned if Justin Bieber was okay with her posting such n*de pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

A user wrote, “Girl ain’t you married? My husband would NEVER!!!”

Another questioned, “Isn’t this all too much, getting naked to advertise a gloss”

A comment read, “Where is Justin Right now ?”

“Why is she sexualising lipgloss? Lol,” another questioned.

Another asked, “Justin don’t stop u posting these pics?”

