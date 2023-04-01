The heart wants what it wants is the situation currently with Zayn Malik. The former One Direction singer has been under the radar over his romance with Selena Gomez. While Gigi Hadid reportedly has no issues with it, nothing has gotten ‘serious’ till now. Scroll below for latest details on their rumoured relationship.

It all began when reports of Selena and Zayn enjoying a dinner night in New York went viral. Insiders revealed that they held hands and even shared a kiss. Amidst the dating rumours going viral, Gomez was also spotted with his personal assistant Taryn Zimmerman, adding fuel to the fire.

A source close to US Weekly has now shared details of what’s cooking between Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik. Their report suggests, “Zayn has ‘always admired’ Selena, who he considers to be ‘an incredible person’, inside and out.” But the tale has a twist because they aren’t ‘serious’ yet.

The source adds, “He’s (Zayn Malik) been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again. He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation. He’d rather just let things progress organically and believe she feels the same.”

As much as Zayn enjoys his romance with Selena, he seems okay with letting her go. “She’s free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go,” the report concludes.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid reportedly has no issues with their romance. In fact, she remains unbothered and is happy for Zayn Malik and looks forward to amicably ‘co-parent’ their daughter Khai.

