It has been a while since rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid parting ways after casually dating made rounds. The two celebs were first rumoured to be dating in September 2022 and were often spotted together. While several reports claimed the two have called off their fling, some sources recently revealed they are spending time together again.

Leonardo is one of the Hollywood A-listers who always makes headlines with his unusual dating life. The actor is known for his relationships with models and actresses over a decade younger than him. On the other hand, Gigi was in a long relationship with singer Zayn Malik before being linked up with Leo. The two ended things with bitterness but are co-parenting their daughter, Khai.

Now, almost a month after an insider claimed Gigi and Leo’s dating rumours were untrue, the two were spotted spending an entire night together. According to a report by PEOPLE, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted together at Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol’s pre-Oscars party.

The rumoured couple was “tucked away in a tented area” as they attempted to stay low-key. The insider claimed they did not get involved in PDA but were together almost an entire night, barely moving from their spot. However, a separate source claimed the rumoured pair was with a dozen other people as they hung out together.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rumours have been making rounds since the two were spotted chatting in a club last year. While they were reportedly broken up, the duo was also spotted spending time together in Milan during fashion week. However, a source close to Hadid claimed the two enjoyed each other’s company as friends.

