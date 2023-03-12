The upcoming movie of the Fast and Furious saga, Fast X, has been one of the most anticipated action-packed movies in recent times. While it is said to be the final story of the franchise, it is also said to be split into two parts. As the movie’s shooting has been completed, a new report says that the credit scene of Fast X is bringing back one of the critical members of the FAMILY.

Thanks to the concept of the multiverse, any characters from the dead are returning in the movies. However, F&F movies are not trying their hands on the multiverse aspect as they are busy defying anti-gravitational laws. The Fast and Furious movie has always been about families, the credit scene of the second last movie might bring back Gisele, who was shown dead in the previous movies.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Vin Diesel is “shooting a button or tag today that may or may not have a guest cameo.” The outlet did not mention further details and said, “Our lips aren’t saying any more than that.” Later it was quick for other outlets like Screenrant and Cinemablend to note that it can be speculated that Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot might reprise her role of Gisele Yashar in the Fast X post-credit scene.

In December 2022, it was rumored that Gal Gadot would reprise Gisele Yashar in Fast X. She played the character in 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011’s Fast Five, and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, which made her an essential part of the franchise. It was also claimed that the Wonder Woman actress was present in one of two versions of the final movie of the saga. However, there was no clear or official information about whether she had shot any scene.

As Fast X wrapped production a year ago, the news of a recent shot including a guest cameo has got audiences hyped up for the return of Gal Gadot. Being a former member of Dominic’s crew who was the love interest for Sung Kang’s Han raises speculation for the family reunion in the final movie of the Fast and Furious saga.

