Johnny Depp has been in the news for several reasons over the last year. Be it his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard or his eccentric behaviour, or even his professional life (films and music gigs), JD has always been in the headlines. And today, he has made it once more due to his not-so-incognito visit to an antique store.

As per media reports, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently visited an antique shop in the UK – but reached there by helicopter. Read on to know why this mode of transport was chosen and what he finally purchased from there.

As per a Marca report, Johnny Depp recently visited an antique store in Hemswell Cliff (United Kingdom), not by car. On a trip organized to the Hemswell Antique Centre in conjunction with Pinewood Studios, Johnny flew in by helicopter to not draw attention to himself. The site reported that the venue’s workers were warned of Depp’s arrival but not of him landing in a helicopter.

As per the site, this decision was not an impulsive one made by Johnny Depp, but – according to English media sources, it was done as they wanted to avoid drawing too much attention to him as would be the case with other means of transport.

Johnny Depp made several purchases at the antique store, including a desk chair, three guitars, paint sets, easels, pictures, and posters. Store owner Robert Miller was quoted saying, “He chose a vase with a skull on it. Guitars obviously. He was very friendly with, best friends with Jeff Beck, he sat and played a few tunes on this guitar I think just for old times’ sake really and then decided to buy three of the guitars that were there.”

