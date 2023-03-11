For a few days, there was quite a buzz that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have an important cameo, and fans have been wondering and suspecting who that might be. Well, recently, a rather spoiler-y video clip has been released that leaked who will be making a cameo in the film, and it’s not Taylor Cahill’s fake Wonder Woman, as reported by many. Scroll below to find out the new footage!

For the unversed, Gal Gadots’ Wonder Woman chapter 3 has already been shelved, and Gal’s future with the DCU was a little dicey, but this video clip might prove the point that Gal is back!

In an official Shazam 2 footage, a DC fan spotted a brief cameo of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. In the video, after showing a few shots of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zachary Levi’s Shazam and his family, and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman could be seen in a clear and visible shot. She can be heard saying “stick to saving the world, kid.”

Check out the video here:

As soon as the video went viral on Twitter, fans have been going crazy about it. While a few are over excited to see Gal Gadot returning as Wonder Woman in Shazam 2, while some others were too upset with the spoiler. One wrote, “Why the f*ck would they advertise this?”

Another one commented, “Why would they put this in the trailer?”

One of the comments can be read as, “I love WW but are they really spoiling her cameo to entice the audience into going to see Shazam?? This is literally the same thing black Adam did with cavills cameo. This reeks of desperation”

Well, amid all of these, the director of Shazam 2 David F. Sandberg opened up about it and said, “Well there’s some big ‘Shazam’ spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually.”

When a twitter user commented that David Sandberg isn’t happy, the director further added, “I’m happy if it convinces people to see the movie. But it’s of course less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers.”

Well, are you excited about Gal Gadot’s return as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Let us know!

