While we were busy talking about the future of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and what The Flash will churn out, we gave a side eye to one of the biggest conversations in the DCU, which is, what does James Gunn have for Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. The last time she was in the news was a heartbreaking story because it spoke about her exit from the studio and parting ways with Diana Prince. There were no updates after that, but Gunn has a hint to offer.

It was later last year when suddenly news of Patty Jenkins walking away from Wonder Woman 3 broke in. It was said that decision came after her creative difference with the studio bosses who rejected her pitch, which irked her. Following the same, Gal Gadot’s involvement also came under question, considering she shares a very close bond with the filmmaker, and it won’t be easy for her to do a Diana Prince movie without Jenkins.

For months even after the change in leadership with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking boss chairs at DCU, there have been no updates about Gal Gadot’s future. Even the slate for Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters does not have her. But it seems like that doesn’t mean there aren’t any plans for her. James has hinted at it himself. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

It happened so when a Twitter user listed down his favourite women from cinema and shared a collage with their pictures; they wrote, “4 female fictional characters that mean the world to you.” The collage also feature Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in it. Now what is interesting is that this tweet managed to reach James Gunn’s feed and that he even liked it bringing a storm on the internet.

Reply/Qrt with 4 female fictional characters that mean the world to you https://t.co/yBbT0Txf8w pic.twitter.com/OKVFWyyAX9 — Ajay (@StaticsBurner) March 5, 2023

Now this is being considered as James Gunn hinting at a possible DCU future for Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman. However there is no confirmation in words, so this should still be seen as a speculation. The fact that the DCU boss is re-casting both Superman and Batman in his vision scares fans that the spotlight might also come on Diana Prince. Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

