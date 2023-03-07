James Gunn angered a huge fanbase after not showing the exit doors to Henry Cavill’s Superman. Cavill generated a massive fan following after portraying the role of Superman in the DCEU aka DCU. Apparently, he did not fit Gunn’s vision for what the latter had planned for his upcoming Superman projects. A few days ago, rumours started circulating that Gunn spoke to the actor about other DC roles and the name that came up is the character of Frankenstein. Now, the DC head took to his social media handle to clear the air around it. Scroll below to know what he has to say!

Cavill’s exit from DCU resulted in a lot of backlash towards the newly appointed DC heads, Gunn and Peter Safran. The Studio has even cancelled Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 and reportedly putting an end to Jason Momoa’s Aquaman after part two.

Coming back to the news, James Gunn took his Twitter to announce it to the fans that the rumours about casting Henry Cavill as Frankenstein are completely false. Gunn’s tweet readx, “Completely false. We have our Frankenstein – our first choice – & it’s not Henry. Was never discussed with him. #CreatureCommandos”. One of the netizens commented Gunn’s response comes off as hate towards Henry.

James Gunn took the time to reply to the user and in his reply, there is still a glimmer of hope that we might get to see Henry Cavill in the DCU. Gunn replied, “Its on various news sites & I was asked about it. You might consider that this bile you think comes off in my post has more to do with your framing than what I’m actually saying. I’ve said in the past we’ve discussed other roles with Henry – just Frankenstein is not one of them.” Earlier the online portal Giant Freakin Robot broke the news that James is in talks with Henry for the mentioned role.

A few days ago, James Gunn announced a slate of several projects that the fans will get to see in DCU in future. However, the casting for any of them has not yet been officially announced.

As for Henry Cavill, he has Argylle, The Witcher Season 3 and Warhammer 40,000 in the pipeline. We will keep you updated on this front. Till then stay tuned to Koimoi!

