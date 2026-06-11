Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the titular role, continues to push its worldwide box office tally higher. Both in India and internationally, the film is fetching below-par numbers after a solid start, but the target of the 300 crore milestone will still be comfortably achieved. Besides reaching the 300 crore mark, it is also set to become Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 7!

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

The Telugu sports action drama saw another noticeable drop on the first Wednesday, day 7, grossing 8.9 crore in India. Compared to day 6’s 11.44 crore, it saw a 22.2% drop. Overall, it has earned 220.95 crore gross (187.25 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has grossed 48.8 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection stands at 269.75 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 187.25 crore

India gross – 220.95 crore

Overseas gross – 48.8 crore

Worldwide gross – 269.75 crore

On track to become Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026

With 269.75 crore, Peddi is currently Tollywood’s second-highest-grossing film of 2026. To claim the top spot, it must beat Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (300.79 crore), which is 31.04 crore away. So, with 31.05 crore more, it’ll become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, which will be comfortably achieved by the Ram Charan starrer.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top grossers of 2026:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore Peddi – 269.75 crore (7 days) The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore

More about the film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment. It was made on a budget of 350 crore.

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