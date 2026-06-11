Arjun Sarja starrer Blast continues to achieve new milestones at the box office with every passing day. It recently surpassed Kara to become the 6th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 worldwide. The martial arts drama is now all set to surpass Love Insurance Kompany. Scroll below for the day 14 report!

Blast India Box Office Collection

Subhash K Raj’s directorial is just one day away from completing its second week. It fell below the one crore mark for the first time on day 14, adding 98 lakh to the kitty, as per Sacnilk. It witnessed a 12.5% dip amid competition from Karuppu and Parimala And Co.

The cumulative total at the domestic box office surges to 39.29 crore net. In India, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan starrer needs 3.78 crore more in the kitty to beat LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, which concluded its lifetime at 43.07 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)

Day 9: 2.11 crore

Day 10: 3.50 crore

Day 11: 4.35 crore

Day 12: 1.45 crore

Day 13: 1.12 crore

Day 14: 98 lakh

Total: 39.29 crore

Inches away from surpassing Love Insurance Kompany worldwide!

Arjun Sarja’s film has received a favorable response at the overseas box office, collecting 13.40 crore gross in 14 days. Combined with the domestic earnings, its worldwide total stands at 59.76 crore gross. Blast is needs only 2.16 crore more to beat Love Insurance Kompany. Pradeep Ranganathan‘s film had earned 61.92 crore gross worldwide, emerging as the 5th highest-grossing Kollywood film worldwide. The title will likely be stolen by tomorrow.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 worldwide (gross earnings):

Karuppu: 300.62 crore Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore Blast: 59.76 crore (14 days) Kara: 54.82 crore With Love: 39.74 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 38.75 crore Mankatha: 12.33 crore

Blast Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 39.29 crore

ROI: 118%

India gross: 46.36 crore

Overseas gross: 13.40 crore

Worldwide gross: 59.76 crore

Verdict: Hit

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