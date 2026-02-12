Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and in the next few days, it will conclude its glorious innings at the Indian box office. Made on a modest budget, the film has fetched impressive numbers so far, and in the latest development, it has achieved the one last important milestone before taking its exit. Yes, the film has hit the much-awaited mark in net collections, becoming the first film of Jiiva, as a lead, to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 28!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

Currently in its fourth week, the Tamil political satire film remained rock steady at lower levels and earned 7 lakh on its fourth Wednesday, day 28. Overall, it has earned 30.03 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 35.43 crore gross. With the film slowing down completely, it is heading for a lifetime collection of around 31-32 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crore

Week 2 – 7.34 crore

Week 3 – 2.42 crore

Day 23 – 8 lakh

Day 24 – 13 lakh

Day 25 – 15 lakh

Day 26 – 2 lakh

Day 27 – 7 lakh

Day 28 – 7 lakh

Total – 30.03 crore

Achieves one important milestone

As we can see, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has reached a 30 crore milestone in net collections in 28 days. In the lead role, it’s Jiiva’s first film to achieve the feat in the post-COVID era. Before it, 83 achieved the feat, but that film featured Jiiva in a supporting role. All his other post-COVID releases earned less than 15 crore net.

Makes 200% returns!

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made at a budget of 10 crore, and against this, it has earned 30.03 crore net so far. It currently enjoys a return on investment (ROI) of 20.03 crore. Calculated further, it equals 200.3% returns, and as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 30.03 crore

ROI – 20.03 crore

ROI% – 200.3%

Verdict – Super Hit

