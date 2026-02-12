O’Romeo features an impressive cast, including Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey. Helmed by the veteran Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has been in the talks for quite some time now, and it is a contender to be a box office dark horse of 2026 in the long run. However, as far as day 1 collection at the Indian box office is concerned, the film won’t open big and aims for a fair-to-decent start. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

When the film was announced, with a reportedly different title, Arjun Ustara, it immediately grabbed some attention. In the past, the duo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj has delivered two critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, Kaminey and Haider, which generated genuine interest for their next collaboration. However, the promotional material didn’t push the buzz ahead as expected.

Underwhelming promotional assets followed by a decent trailer

Three weeks ago, the trailer for O’Romeo was released online, and it received a decent response from viewers due to its eccentric feel and the actors’ impressive looks. However, after a decent trailer, no other promotional asset worked as expected and didn’t take the hype to the next level. This has eliminated the chance of hitting double-digits on opening day.

Secures a good show count

While promotional assets didn’t work as expected, one thing in O’Romeo’s favor is the show count across the country. Since Border 2 has slowed and Mardaani 3 has underperformed, the Shahid Kapoor starrer has secured a good show count so far. As we write this report, the film has been allocated around 8,900 shows, and the final count is expected to reach 9,000 or exceed.

O’Romeo to benefit from the lack of competition

With no major competition, the action thriller will be the first choice of moviegoers in the Hindi market, giving some relief. Also, the makers have opted for a standard ticket pricing strategy, which will help in attracting some footfall. Speaking about advance bookings, it will close around 2 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day, which will be considered a fair number.

Day 1 prediction of O’Romeo

Overall, O’Romeo is in a position to earn 5-7 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it will register the third-biggest opening for Bollywood in 2026 after Border 2 (32.1 crore) and Ikkis (7.28 crore). It isn’t a big start, but if word of mouth is positive, the film can grow well over the weekend.

