Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan are shining bright with their teen romantic comedy, With Love. The Tamil teen romantic comedy has gained the super-hit tag before the completion of its first week. It is now chasing the profits of Jiiva‘s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

With Love Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, With Love earned 1.55 crore on day 5, including Tamil and Telugu versions. It maintained a steady hold, with just a slight dip from 1.65 crore on Monday. The only other competitor at the ticket windows is Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

The cumulative total of Madhan’s directorial has surged to 10.50 crore net after 5 days including all languages. Including GST, the gross total has come to 12.39 crores.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Day 1 – 1.6 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 3.2 crore

Day 4 – 1.65 crore

Day 5 – 1.55 crore

Total – 10.5 crore

Can With Love become the most profitable Tamil film of 2026?

Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer is made on a low budget of 4 crore. In 5 days, the makers have raked in returns of 6.5 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 162.5%. It is officially a super-hit!

Jiiva‘s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is the most profitable Tamil film of 2026. Made on a budget of 10 crore, Nithish Sahadev’s directorial has registered profits of 199.6% in its theatrical journey so far.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

To rank #1, With Love will need to earn 12 crore or more in its lifetime. This means the Kollywood teen romantic drama needs only 1.5 crore more in the kitty to achieve the milestone. The target will be unlocked today or maximum by tomorrow.

With Love Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget – 4 crore

India net – 10.5 crore

ROI – 6.5 crore

ROI% – 162.5%

India gross – 12.39 crore

Overseas gross – 3 crore

Worldwide gross – 15.39 crore

Verdict – Super-Hit

