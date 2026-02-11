Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s crime thriller Vadh 2 is maintaining a steady run at the Indian box office. The only problem is the strong competitors at the ticket windows. It has recovered a decent chunk of its budget, but there’s still a long way to go for the success tag. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer opened to favorable reviews, driving respectable footfalls despite competition from Mardaani 3, Border 2, and Mayasabha. It also passed the Monday test with a stable hold. According to estimates, Vadh 2 earned 35 lakh on day 5. It saw a slight increase compared to 30 lakh garnered on the previous day.

The total box office collection in India has surged to 3 crore net, which is around 3.54 crore in gross earnings. It is now gearing up for another battle, as Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri’s O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main are also arriving in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 85 lakh

Day 3: 1 crore

Day 4: 30 lakh

Day 5: 35 lakh

Total: 3 crore

How much does Vadh 2 need to be a box office success?

Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s directorial is reportedly mounted at a cost of 10 crore. In 5 days, the makers have recovered 30% of their total investments. Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta led crime thriller still needs 7 crore in the kitty to break even and attain the success tag. It looks like a challenging feat, but all eyes are on the hold after the arrival of Valentine’s Day releases.

Vadh 2 vs Vadh

It was indeed a bold choice to create Vadh 2, despite the failure of Vadh as it only earned 1.10 crore during its lifetime back in 2022. Another big risk was to release the crime thriller in theatres. But so far, Luv Films production has lived upto the expectation. It has surpassed the OG predecessor with 172% higher earnings already. Will it attain the success tag? Only time will tell.

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3 crore

India gross: 1.77 crore

Budget recovery: 30%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 29: Chiranjeevi Starrer Knocks Down Pawan Kalyan’s OG!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News